Last Night Was Emmys Night & These Are The Best Dressed Celebrities On The Red Carpet

Tonight is Emmys night, and for all you TV stans out there, it's shaping up to be a night worth remembering. The hot topic of the moment, a.k.a. the final chance for Game of Thrones to take home the prize, is bringing everyone's favorite cast together
in a room on the red carpet for one last time. Will Sophie Turner live up to our expectations in Louis Vuitton? What about Gwendoline Christie? What effervescent gown will she show up in this year? Only time will tell.
On top of that unstoppable cast, there's Killing Eve, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Pose, Veep and more to think about. Maybe Rachel Brosnahan will don another Oscar de la Renta original. Will Regina King continue her streak of show-stopping looks? We already know Billy Porter will dress to impress. Whatever our favorite TV stars (or more likely their stylists) select for tonight's festivities, this year's Emmys red carpet is sure to be one for the record books.
We can’t wait to watch along as the actors/actresses who fill our nights and weekends with tears — the happy ones and the sad ones, alike — are given a much-deserved pat on the back for their cumulative accomplishments this year. But first, let’s take a look their outfits. Click through for our best dressed roundup from the 71st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.