Last Night Was Emmys Night & These Are The Best Dressed Celebrities On The Red Carpet

in a room

Tonight is Emmys night , and for all you TV stans out there, it's shaping up to be a night worth remembering. The hot topic of the moment, a.k.a. the final chance for Game of Thrones to take home the prize , is bringing everyone's favorite cast togetheron the red carpet for one last time. Will Sophie Turner live up to our expectations in Louis Vuitton? What about Gwendoline Christie? What effervescent gown will she show up in this year? Only time will tell.