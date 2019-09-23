These Are The Most Popular Halloween Costumes On Amazon

Welcome to Hype Machine, our hit-list of the top reviewed products across the web — according to a crowd of die-hard shoppers. Call this your 4-star & up only club, with entry granted by our devoted-to-the-goods shop editors.
For those of us who take Halloween really seriously, the process of costume selection is nail-biting and often fraught with indecision. If you're unsure of what direction to go in and have little time to dawdle, may we point you towards a little site called Amazon? The mega-retailer is a one-stop-shop for everything from eyebrow-raising sexy Yandy get-ups to thousands of add-ons for homemade outfit completion.
If you need a good jumping-off point, the online marketplace’s treasure trove of product reviews can lead the way. So, for this special, spooky edition of Hype Machine, we hit Amazon’s Halloween section to find the highest-rated women’s costumes that the site had on offer. (We threw in a handful of our ridiculous favorites, too.) Disguises for men, women, and children alike abound; each product in our slideshow is accompanied by strong opinions and customer photos. Click through to see the most popular getups on the site — your 2019 look might be among the top picks.
