New Music To Know This Week: Soccer Mommy Is Back, Girl Ultra Fight Slut-Shaming & More

Ever since my first job at MTV working as a music programmer, I can't stop trying to match people with music they might like. So, I wrote a book called Record Collecting for Girls and started interviewing musicians. The Music Concierge is a column where I share music I'm listening to that you might enjoy, with a little context. Get everything I've recommended this year on Spotify, follow me on Twitter or Facebook, and leave a comment below telling me what you're listening to this week.
Soccer Mommy "lucy"
I've been awaiting for the follow up to Soccer Mommy's excellent debut album and this track indicates she's got something cooking. As a teaser, it's certainly making me curious about where she's going. The guitars are a bit more clear and sparkly than they were on the debut but the nihilism that pervaded her sound, to my ears, is still there. As is the fascinating juxtaposition of her girlish voice and these dark sounds. I'm ready for more!
Advertisement
Girl Ultra "Ruleta"
Forget the walk of shame and embrace the morning after — that's the message of this bop from Girl Ultra. It's an anti-slut-shaming anthem, a celebration of going out and getting what you want. And it's a slinky as hell track that will make you dance.
Sasha Sloan "smiling when I die"
If you were looking for a chill out anthem to give you Lost In Translation vibes, please hit play on Sasha Sloan's new track. There's something so simple about this song — the music is stripped back to compliment her voice, which is in the lower end of the feminine registers and not quite monotone but certainly relaxed. Sloan emits such a calm vibe that I almost believe the idea of death doesn't bother her.
beabadoobee "Wish I Were Stephen Malkmus"
Bea Kristi, who performs as beabadoobee, may only be 18, but she's got the soul of a '90s indie rock nerd. It's evident on her track dedicated to Pavement lead man and indie poster boy Stephen Malkmus, but her mastery of the particular guitar parts played by Malkmus and Scott Kannberg is notable. Her vocal layering to sound like the two of them on Brighten the Corners is inspired. She isn't fangirling as much as she pointing out that she can do what your favorite band does, and do it just as well. I think I kinda like it.
Bad Daughter "I'm too much"
With the first song under her new project, Bad Daughter, Sierra Kay is exploring ideas that have long belonged to men in the country/Americana space: being wild, being free, and being aware that being wild and free is probably annoying to the person who is in love with you and just wants to Netflix and chill. Honestly, though, I hope she doesn't change. Stay wild instead.
Advertisement