The One Beauty Product Maude Apatow Always Steals From Leslie Mann

There are few mother-daughter duos in Hollywood that rival Leslie Mann and Maude Apatow in cuteness. The former is a cool mom, who wears bright red lipstick, lets her girls raid her bathroom cabinet, and happily divulges her early beauty mistakes as cautionary tales. Coincidentally, a lot of the trends that were popular in the '90s are back again, so those old photos that Mann finds embarrassing actually act as a beauty playbook for her daughters today.
"When I was Maude's age, I was very into MAC Spice lipliner," Mann laughs, reminiscing on the overlined look she wore in the '90s as she sits with her eldest to promote their partnership with Jergens. "It's funny though, my 16-year-old daughter, Iris, is really into heavy matte lipliner now. Of course, I'm embarrassed that I ever did that, but it looks so cute on my girls."
Suffice it to say, Mann is the biggest cheerleader for both her daughters, imparting her own wisdom when applicable. "I've always told Maude, Iris, and all of their friends to leave their eyebrows alone," Mann says, adding that she's still rehabbing her long love affair with the tweezers. And while some 20-somethings might shrug off their mom's advice — or worse, do the exact opposite — Apatow admits she was definitely smart to listen on this one. "Oh yeah, I'm so glad I never over-plucked my brows," she says.
Of course, a big part of growing up is learning from your own mistakes and experimenting with makeup, which is something Apatow says she's learned from her role in HBO's Euphoria. "My character didn't wear any of the super-crazy looks, but the show definitely expanded my makeup horizons," she says. "Now, I feel like I can wear bright eyeshadow — not just browns and neutrals — and still look normal, like myself."
While Mann says she loves watching her daughters play with makeup and definitely encourages it, she's got her signature look on lock: a bright orange-red lip. In fact, she never leaves the house without Chanel Rouge Coco lipstick in her crossbody bag. With her makeup routine pretty set, she spends more time on her skin care. "In my everyday routine, I'm pretty invested in my skin," Mann explains, noting a few of her must-have products. "I always use Jergen's Sunless Tanning Mousse on my body and Sisley moisturizer on my face. I also love the M-61 Peel Pads for exfoliating and brightening."
Considering her mom's stacked bathroom cabinet, Apatow occasionally sneaks in. "My mom loves to buy products, so I definitely use her stuff — because it's really good," she laughs. "I actually just took some of those M-61 peel pads. I was hoping mom wouldn't notice." Of course, she did. "It's okay," Mann says. "I'm a good sharer."
