Accessories Were The Talk Of The Town At Fashion Month — & Here Are 6 To Try Out First

To us, street style during fashion month is like being a kid in a candy store again. New York's the pay-by-the-pound section, with a little something of everything to choose from. Milan's a bit more old fashioned and of course, Paris is the tried-and-true favorite. Like any well-rounded kid, we have to peruse the whole store (read: all four fashion capitals) to get the complete picture, similar to how we've scanned street style images all day everyday for the last three weeks, trying with all our might to decipher which trends are worth spending our allowance on.
Advertisement
After doing so, one thing quickly became clear: accessories ruled street style. From bags ranging in size from XXS to XXL to silk scarves worn every which way, no outfit in New York, London or Milan was complete without at least one big accessory moment. Click ahead to check out (and shop) all the most sought-after accessories of fashion month. And of course, remember to keep an eye out for more as we say bonjour to Paris Fashion Week.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
2 of 25
Shop This
Advertisement
3 of 25
4 of 25
Shop This
6 of 25
7 of 25
Shop This
Advertisement
8 of 25
Shop This
10 of 25
11 of 25
12 of 25
Shop This
Advertisement
14 of 25
15 of 25
16 of 25
Shop This
Advertisement
18 of 25
Shop This
19 of 25
Shop This
20 of 25
22 of 25
Advertisement
23 of 25
Shop This
24 of 25
Advertisement