Accessories Were The Talk Of The Town At Fashion Month — & Here Are 6 To Try Out First

Eliza Huber
Photographed by Taylor Baldwin.
To us, street style during fashion month is like being a kid in a candy store again. New York's the pay-by-the-pound section, with a little something of everything to choose from. Milan's a bit more old fashioned and of course, Paris is the tried-and-true favorite. Like any well-rounded kid, we have to peruse the whole store (read: all four fashion capitals) to get the complete picture, similar to how we've scanned street style images all day everyday for the last three weeks, trying with all our might to decipher which trends are worth spending our allowance on.
After doing so, one thing quickly became clear: accessories ruled street style. From bags ranging in size from XXS to XXL to silk scarves worn every which way, no outfit in New York, London or Milan was complete without at least one big accessory moment. Click ahead to check out (and shop) all the most sought-after accessories of fashion month. And of course, remember to keep an eye out for more as we say bonjour to Paris Fashion Week.
Photographed by Taylor Baldwin.

Bandanas

A top, a headband, a neck scarf — there's no limit to the number of ways that you can style your silk scarf.
Ganni
Pleated Satin Scarf
$70.00
Valentino x Undercover
Floral Silk Scarf
$525.00
Topshop
Chain Print Head Scarf
$22.00
Photographed by Taylor Baldwin.

Headbands

Perhaps our favorite accessory of the season, the padded headband was surely the most worn add-on of fashion month.
& Other Stories
Chunky Satin Alice Headband
$25.00
Zara
Velvet Woven Headband
$19.90
Prada
Nylon Headband
$240.00
Photographed by Taylor Baldwin.

Fringe Bags

Add some motion to your fall wardrobe with a fringe-y bag that moves with you.

Channing Hargrove wearing a Mango blazer, a Petit Kouraj bag, Pyer Moss x Reebok sneakers.
Petit Kouraj
Caramel Mini Fringe Bag
$295.00
Rachel Comey
Shaggy Fringe Bag
$325.00$130.00
Mango
Tie-dye Crochet Bag
$49.99$24.99
Photographed by Melodie Jeng.

Bucket Hats

Summer's harsh rays might be winding down, but that doesn't mean that we're ready to give up our newfound love of headwear.
Urban Outfitters
Utility Bucket Hat
$24.00
Acne Studios
Buk Face Co Tw Flag Bucket Hat
$160.00
KKCo
Vacationer Hat
$75.00
Photo: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images.

Supersized Tote Bags

Tired of carrying a bag so small that it barely fits your post-coffee change, let alone your cell phone? If so, we've got a trend for you.

Chloe Harrouche
Mango
Shopper Bag
$69.99
Simon Miller
Plaid Tote
$70.00
Acne Studios
Musubi Leather Maxi Bag
$1550.00
Oversized 70s Frames

Blame it on Rocketman, but XL retro shades have officially taken down the tiny sunglasses trend.

Bettina Looney
Gucci
Aviator Style Tortoiseshell Acetate Sungla...
Zara
Plastic Sunglasses
$35.90
Celine Eyewear
Oversized Square Acetate Sunglasses
$630.00
