Fashion Month’s street-style stars have checked another city off the list: London. And with their presence, the foggy metropolis's historic, narrow streets became mini-runways hailing from all sides of the proverbial pond. We’re not sure what’s in the water — or the tea — in the royals’ hometown, but freak flags were flying high this fashion week, and we saw plenty of punk-inflected looks replete with rainbow-colored hair, new-wave sunglasses, and leather.
However, it was a different rock-and-roll adjacent garment — or, more accurately, undergarment — that re-appeared again and again, to the extent that we had no choice but to crown it the reigning must-have of London Fashion Week. The humble bra in all of its many iterations (from a sporty crop top to a shiny, satiny corset) was out in full force this season: we saw it cinching tops and shirtdresses, peeking out from under blazers and wrap tops, showing boldly underneath sheer tops, or simply worn solo. Inspired, we rounded up the best innerwear-as-outerwear that we could find. Click through to see our shopping picks — if you dare.
