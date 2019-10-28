The Best Horror Movies To Watch In Theaters This Halloween

Of every movie genre, horror is the one most similar to a spectator sport. Horror movies are participatory, inciting fear and demanding a reaction. Who among us has sat through a slasher without yelling, "Don't open the door!" at least once?
So, while the spell of Halloween is at full potency, indulge in the spirit at the cinema. There's a horror movie for everyone this fall, from award-winning foreign films to classic gore. And oddly, three of them involve clowns.
Here are the best horror movies coming out around Halloween. Tell your scaredy-cat friends you're going to see Downton Abbey, and drag them to IT: Chapter 2. (Or, if you're really feeling like a wild, unpredictable ride, hit up The Lighthouse.) It's Halloween, after all.