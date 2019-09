When Refinery29 reader Danae Jones joined Mad Chatter , R29’s “insider community,” she didn’t expect to be part of designing a clothing collection, but that’s exactly what happened. Jones and about 20 other Mad Chatter members took a survey about plus size fashion and next thing they knew, they were handpicked to get involved in developing Refinery29’s new collection with plus size brand Eloquii . The collection, called The Weekender , includes 27 pieces and has been over a year in the making. It includes everything from jackets to dresses to denim, and each and every piece was inspired by the input of readers-turned-brand ambassadors just like Danae Jones.