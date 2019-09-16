Story from Fashion Week

How To Shop Fashion Month’s Biggest Trends Before Anyone Else

Eliza Huber
Photo: Firstview.
Fashion Month is far from over, with London Fashion Week still underway and both Milan and Paris to follow. But with just two weeks under our belts so far, we've already spotted which trends are garnering the most praise. Wearable lingerie, citrus hues, backless silhouettes, and more are littering the runways of every major fashion capital to date. But the real question remains: Where the hell can we buy them?
Up until a few years ago, runway designs were untouchable, meaning every trend was seemingly impossible to buy, at least for another few months. But thanks to the 'See Now, Buy Now' movement, getting your hands on the season's most coveted items is, at last, a reasonable request. So while the weather still permits, click on for the spring/summer 2020 trends that are ready to wear just as soon as you can click *Add To Cart*.
Photo: Firstview.

Exaggerated Collars

From eyelet edging to oversize styles, the collars of the moment are anything but subtle.

Simone Rocha
Wilfred
Sleeveless Prairie Dress
$110.00
Zara
Contrasting Embroidery Sweater
$49.90
Ganni
Statement Collar Poplin Shirt
$145.00
Photo: Tibi.

Welcome To The Matrix

Whether you prefer full-on Neo vibes or a subtle leather look, we're no doubt entering into the Matrix with these spy-like pieces.

Tibi
Pixie Market
Riley Leather Culottes
$118.00
Acne Studios
Leather Gilet
$1900.00
Eloquii
Plus Size Button-front Faux Leather Midi S...
$94.95
Photo: Firstview.

Nothing But Nylon

Tie-dye knee socks, leopard print tights, lace-y thigh highs: nylons have officially hit peak popularity.

Marc Jacobs
Ganni
Recycled Printed Accessories Stockings
$60.00
Free People
Bewitched Shimmer Tights
$20.00
Gucci
Gg Wool And Lurex Tights
$260.00
Photo: Chocheng.

Bandanarama

An accessory for your hair, your neck, your waist and more.

Chocheng
& Other Stories
Polka Dot Bandana
$39.00
Toteme
San Remo Printed Silk Crepe De Chine Scarf
$210.00
Topshop
Chain Print Head Scarf
$22.00
Photo: Alessandro Lucioni.

Bubbling Over

Is it just us, or are these bubble sleeves about ready to pop?

Brock Collection
Urban Outfitters
Poplin Puff Sleeve Blouse
$59.00
Prabal Gurung
Cropped Cotton Blend Bustier Blouse
$955.00
ASOS CURVE
Curve Puff Sleeve Mini Skater Dress
$56.00
Photo: Eckhaus Latta.

Elevated Footwear

If walking in heels isn't your forté, beware of this season's biggest shoe trend.

Eckhaus Latta
Simon Miller
Platform Ankle Boots
$707.00
Jeffrey Campbell
Scholar Platform Loafer
$190.00
Rachel Comey
Dakota Clog
$425.00
