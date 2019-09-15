The Internet’s Reviews Of The I-Land Are In & The Roasts Are Epic

This week, Netflix dropped its answer to Lost, and while the streaming platform definitely has given us some of the best original shows of 2019, it looks like The I-Land might not be one of them. The show stars Natalie Martinez, Kate Bosworth, and more as a group of strangers who wake up on a mysterious island with no memory of how they got there.
From poor writing to an attempted assault scene that goes unaddressed, there’s a lot to criticize, and a lot of righteous frustration about all the much better shows that were canceled to make room for a series that chose to earnestly include the line, “Fuck a dead armadillo, and that’s the truth.” But of course, the harshest critics are always on Twitter, and the internet has some thoughts about The I-Land.
the i-land is possibly the best thing on netflix. the writing, the acting and lighting is so bad its actually good.— harvey (@RubbishUsrname) September 12, 2019
Many viewers made up their minds just 10 minutes in, when one of the characters finds a book titled The Mysterious Island that appears to be a guide for their survival and makes the decision to throw it away.
First episode of The I-Land on Netflix bc I’m weak for that Amnesia Mystery Weirdness Shit, and so far my greatest impression is “how the fuck are any of these people still alive even after ten minutes, she literally threw away the APPARENT INSTRUCTIONAL GUIDEBOOK, the fuck”— ✨Non-Hetero LifeMate✨ (@RoAnnaSylver) September 13, 2019
You wake up on a deserted island, no memories, no idea how you got there. You find a book called The Mysterious Island. You throw that book into the ocean without reading it. You deserve to die on an island. #TheILand— Amy (@psych_amy) September 13, 2019
The dialogue, at least, is definitely hilarious.
The #TheILand is good for one thing, and that's "without context" tweets. pic.twitter.com/tEXr5McI1L— Brett White (@brettwhite) September 13, 2019
started watching 'the i-land' on Netflix and a girl just legit said "me, an intellectual" unironically, i'm turning it off, Netflix please hire competent writers.— Freya Mae 🌹 (@fridgefreya) September 12, 2019
everybody SHH this woman on The I-Land is trying to figure out a VERY HARD CODE pic.twitter.com/kWZOX9eLR2— Kathryn VanArendonk (@kvanaren) September 14, 2019
In fact, some are wondering whether the show was so bad that it’s actually...good?
Can everyone please watch the I-land on Netflix, it's so unbelievably shit that it's actually well worth a watch— Bjak (@MeerkatBandits) September 12, 2019
it makes Riverdale look like a masterpiece
I'm 20 minutes into "The I-land" on Netflix and it's so fucking stupid I'm obsessed— Lorena (@lorenalatorre_) September 12, 2019
Critics are also drawing attention to The I-Land’s portrayal of sexual assault. In the first episode, an abuser played by Alex Pettyfer attempts to rape the show’s protagonist (Martinez), before saying that “there’s no such thing” as rape on the island.
"Oh and... by the way. I wasn't trying to rape you. There's no such thing like that in a place like this. There's just sex and no sex. We didn't have any sex."— Daniel Fienberg (@TheFienPrint) September 13, 2019
- Actual line of dialogue from the pilot of "The I-Land." This shit is remarkable.
"There's no rape here, just sex and no sex." Oh yeah guy? Well there's also no murder here, just life and NO LIFE 🗡️🗡️🗡️ #TheILand— Amy (@psych_amy) September 13, 2019
If you do choose to binge-watch, make sure to take care of yourself.
If you have experienced sexual violence and are in need of crisis support, please call the RAINN Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
