Hailey Bieber Admits Comments About Her Marriage Got In Her Head

It’s hard to believe it’s now been a year since Justin and Hailey Bieber got married, but despite all the memes and jokes, they’re still going strong — and just in time for their anniversary, Hailey is gracing the cover of Vogue Australia and getting real about her marriage to the Biebs.
In her cover interview, Hailey admitted that yes, she did read the comments on her Instagram, and it was hard to push past them. “When I had hundreds of thousands of comments bombarding me with: ‘He’s never going to this,’ ‘You’re never going to that,’ ‘You’ll be divorced by then,’ you can’t help but wonder, ‘Does someone see something that I don’t see?’” she said. “It starts to mess with your mind. But the only two people in a relationship are the two people in it. I’ve been working on retraining my thought process to understand that.”
On the day of their anniversary, Hailey shared a series of cozy photos with her husband on her Instagram story, many of them marked with heart and kissing emojis — sending a pretty clear message that the two definitely aren’t listening to the trolls. Hailey told Vogue that she tries to remind herself every day that she’s the one who lives and experiences her relationship, but that life in the public eye makes it “easy to let people convince you of something that’s not real.”
In the interview, she also admitted that marriage has been “hard,” but she’s learned a lot this past year. Before Justin, she had never lived with a partner before, and had to learn how to comfortably share a space and life with someone. But ultimately, she said, “I think good relationships are the relationships that you put the work into.”
Now that the Biebers have made it a year, people are inevitably starting to talk about what’s next for the husband and wife. But they both clarified this summer that they hope to wait a bit before starting a family. “I’m not in a rush,” Justin wrote on Instagram in July. “I just wanna enjoy you by yourself for awhile!”
