Netflix’s The I-Land Isn’t Too Good To Be True — Here’s Where The Series Was Filmed

Netflix’s new series, The I-Land (island, get it?), is full of beautiful sandy beaches and tropical flora, which belies the terrifying choices that the cast must make in order to survive. The series stars Kate Bosworth, Alex Pettyfer, and Natalie Martinez, along with a group of newcomers, including Kota Eberhardt and Sibylla Deen. But while the cast is marooned in a simulated paradise, it was filmed on Earth.
The I-Land was filmed in the Domican Republic, reports Decider. Shooting took place in Los Terrenas in Samaná, and San Pedro de Macorís, two coastal provinces located on the eastern end of the island.
The Dominican Republic is a popular resort destination, but tourism has declined since the deaths of nine American tourists throughout 2019. The U.S. State Department has placed the Domican Republic under a Level 2 travel advisory; tourists are encouraged to “exercise increased caution,” but officials also noted that resort areas are generally “better policed than urban areas.” Dominican officials have also announced additional security measures for tourists.
The seven-episode series is billed as The Hunger Games meets Lost meets Annihilation, with Fyre Festival thrown in — and all four of those things took place in gorgeous locales. The I-Land is no exception, though no amount of scenic beauty could spare the characters from their eventual fate. The I-Land is available to stream now on Netflix.
