View this post on Instagram

📸 Máte dron? Je to další krok ve focení kupředu, ze kerýho podle nás vznikají neskutečný videa a fotky. ⠀ 🔝 Dokážeme tím vyfotit pohled místa z jiné perspektivy, který bychom bez lítaní jinak neviděli. Někdy nás mrzí, že jsme si ho na cestování nepořídili, ale díky tomu, že můžeme lézt na střechu si aspoň trochu pomůžeme vyfotit něco z větší vejšky. ⠀ 🤷‍♀️ Na druhou stranu jsou drony někdy otravný. jejich hlučnost přiláká velkou pozornost a ohlížení lidí se asi nevyhnete. ⠀ ❤️ Dálu to na střeše teda nesmírně baví. Vždycky říká, že ten pohled ze shora je prostě dobrej. Nahoře si vybaví fotografa Ansela Adamse. A že ho neznáte? Určitě si ho najděte na googlu. Jeho fotky jsou ohromující i v dnešní době, kdy každý nás může udělat krásou fotku na svém telefonu.I s tou technikou, kterou máme k dispozici dnes, by plno lidí nedokázalo vyfotit takové fotky, jaké tvořil on. ⠀ 📝 A to mi přípomíná, že má Dála rozečtenou jeho autobiografii, kterou si chce dočíst. Tak to abych mu to připomněla. ⠀ ❓Znáte ho? Četli jste? . . . . . #czech_insta #travelphotos #traveloz #australie #somcestovatel #czechphotography #igerscz #appreciateearth #nas_svet #dobrodruzstvo #cestovanie #foceni #vyrazven #cesinacestach #dnesfotim #magazinocestovani #loudavymkrokem #ikoktejlcz #cestuj #vazimsizeme #objevujsvetsnami #milujudekuju #cestovaniesvetom #minveciviczazitku #jsemnikonvprirode #nikoncz #seeuluru #exploreuluru #uluru #ntaustralia