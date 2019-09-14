Selena Gomez’s First Crush Was Cole Sprouse, Of Course

Do you remember your first crush? For many of us, those memories make us cringe, but for Selena Gomez, her first crush was Disney Channel posse member Cole Sprouse, which makes perfect sense because he’s Cole Sprouse. Ah, the heart wants what the heart wants.
On Instagram, Gomez shared that her first love stirrings were ignited by Sprouse at the tender age of 11. She posted a video of herself visiting her old middle school, where she memorialized her love by writing on a wall with a marker. Classic tween behavior. “Apparently my heart was very conflicted between Juan and Cole Sprouse when I was 11,” wrote Gomez. She pointed out her love art: “Selena + Juan” in a giant heart, and right above it, in faded green ink, “Selena belongs w/ Cole Sprouse 4-ever.” The only thing missing is an etching on the wall.
Advertisement
The identity of Juan is unknown; he was probably one of Gomez’ classmates. Sprouse, of course, starred in The Suite Life of Zack & Cody with his twin brother, Dylan Sprouse, and Gomez starred in Wizards of Waverly Place. Sprouse is currently dating his Riverdale co-star Lili Reinhart, who has become a muse for his artistic fashion photography. Gomez is probably not pining away for this lost love — she’s too busy working on her beauty line and acting in movies.
Advertisement