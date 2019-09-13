Brad Pitt & Ellen DeGeneres Apparently Share The Same Ex-Girlfriend

Ellen DeGeneres and Brad Pitt have a lot more in common than we thought: They may have dated the same woman, according to Pitt’s interview with DeGeneres on her talk show.
Pitt went on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote his films Once Upon a Time in...Hollywood and Ad Astra, but the real juicy parts of the interview came when Pitt revealed how he and DeGeneres met.
“[We met in the] late ‘80s, early ‘90s. [It was at] Melissa Etheridge’s pool party, where I think you were hitting on my girlfriend,” Pitt admitted to DeGeneres. “I was flattered!”
DeGeneres teased: “I actually since then dated another one of your girlfriends. We’ll talk about that later.”
Advertisement
I have approximately a million questions, though the biggest one is which one of Pitt’s girlfriends did DeGeneres date?!? Was it a different girlfriend than the one DeGeneres was allegedly hitting on at the Etheridge pool party? (Jezebel did an in-depth investigation by cross-referencing which of Pitt’s girlfriends could have dated DeGeneres, and came up empty.) Sure, there’s a chance that DeGeneres was just trolling Pitt, but I prefer to think that Pitt and DeGeneres have a fun link that the world has yet to uncover.
We may never know the answer, but oh, to be a fly on the wall after the cameras stopped rolling…
DeGeneres may not have dated Pitt’s ex-wife Jennifer Aniston, but she is buds with the Morning Show actress. In fact, DeGeneres has a friendly competition with Reese Witherspoon on who is better friends with Aniston. (They are also in a similar fight over Oprah’s friendship.)
As for Pitt’s current love life, since splitting with wife Angelina Jolie, the actor has been tied to Charlize Theron, though now seems pretty single. Maybe someone should put DeGeneres in charge of Pitt’s Raya account.
Advertisement