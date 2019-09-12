The Proenza Schouler Designers On Their Best Fashion Week Memories And The Future Of The Brand

Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez, the design duo behind fashion favorite Proenza Schouler, are ready to bring the ‘80s back. For the Spring 2020 ready-to-wear show, the designers experimented with elevated office wear, incorporating classic power suit elements like shoulder pads, high waisted trousers, and architectural accessories.
As part of a special partnership with BMW and NYFW, both McCollough and Hernandez were featured in a video discussing their roles as tastemakers within the fashion industry. While they’re transported through the streets of New York, they open up about their career trajectory and reminisce about many of their “Fashion Week firsts.”
Advertisement
“Our first New York Fashion Week memory was our first show,” Hernandez shares. “We were kind of into this film noir, Hitchcock vibe.”
Hernandez explains that they design for a specific type of woman. “Our woman is definitely a strong, independent, urban woman,” he says, before pointing out a woman in Proenza passing by and adding, “there’s a woman in the street wearing our dress.”
Last year, Proenza Schouler made headlines when it shared news of a buy-back plan: The New York-based brand bought back the company in its entirety from its equity firm investor Castanea Partners and a group of private investors.
“We are thrilled to embark on this new, very exciting chapter of Proenza Schouler and are delighted about the team of industry leaders we have assembled who, together with us, will help drive the business to its full potential,” Hernandez and McCollough said via press release at the time.
In addition to creating a series of original videos featuring the likes of Indya Moore and Raisa Vanessa, BMW hosted a panel with model Halima Aden about her experiences as a fresh face and a major trailblazer in the fashion world. The heritage car company was the official auto partner for NYFW, with many industry VIPs like Moore, Aden, and supermodel Chanel Iman shuttling between shows in style.
Advertisement