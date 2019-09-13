All The Key Moments From The 3rd Democratic Presidential Debate

Progressives vs. centrists battled over healthcare.
#YangsDebateSurprise
Yang: AND YOU GET A THOUSAND #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/ZK5L7q7Yx4— Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) September 13, 2019
"I am Asian, so I know a lot of doctors." — Andrew Yang #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/9qN8Qn0Bci— shauna (@goldengateblond) September 13, 2019
The candidates tried to outdo each other on gun reform.
In response to Joe Biden's criticism of her proposed executive actions on guns, Kamala Harris references Barack Obama's slogan: "Hey Joe—instead of saying, 'No we can't' let's say, 'Yes we can."— ABC News (@ABC) September 13, 2019
"Let's be constitutional," Biden responds.https://t.co/INdRXlIwFs #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/0EZOzkcBhM
Joe Biden pivoted when Jorge Ramos asked him about deportations.
At the halfway point, Joe Biden, Cory Booker, and Elizabeth Warren have spoken the most so far.
NEW: Joe Biden, Cory Booker and Elizabeth Warren are leading in speaking time during tonight's #DemDebate. https://t.co/UvJK2z3B1b pic.twitter.com/CUw5YtXhbk— NPR Politics (@nprpolitics) September 13, 2019
Did Kamala Harris just make the first Wizard of Oz reference on a presidential debate stage?
Nicely delivered Harris line about Trump being like the Wizard of Oz, when you pull back the curtain “it’s a really small dude.” I know it’s cheap, but I get her technique tonight, to hit on the stuff that freaks him out & draw him into a confrontation.— Emily Nussbaum (@emilynussbaum) September 13, 2019
Fwiw, the corny jokes are basically all landing at this bar in suburban Michigan where I am watching with the Democratic club. People looooved the Kamala Wizard of Oz bit— Molly Hensley-Clancy (@mollyhc) September 13, 2019
This debate is very foreign policy-heavy.
Climate change entered the conversation, as expected.
Beto's campaign echoed Elizabeth Warren's catchphrase to double down on his anti-gun stance.
Donate: https://t.co/yY8kKu7p8W pic.twitter.com/W0jj4liGkU— Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) September 13, 2019
While the candidates argued about education, Warren reminded us she's the only one who's been a teacher.
Elizabeth Warren: "I think I'm the only person on this stage who has been a public school teacher." https://t.co/T37EaVOvlU #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/iHZIaiwb2t— ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) September 13, 2019
Things got personal.
There wasn't one mention of reproductive rights the entire debate.
Reproductive rights are under greater threat than they've been since before Roe v. Wade.— Emmy Bengtson (@EmmyA2) September 13, 2019
We've had a three-hour, 10-candidate #DemDebate for the presidency and not a single question *or mention* about that crisis.
But ok. We don't need a candidate who runs on women's rights.
An anti-socialism ad with a burning image of AOC sparked controversy.
This ad is abhorrent. Literally burning @AOC and promoting violence against a sitting member of congress. How did you let this on the air @ABCNetwork? #DemDebate https://t.co/IIasHeoyXc— UltraViolet (@UltraViolet) September 13, 2019