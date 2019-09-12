A New Charlotte Tilbury Palette Just Launched — For 24 Hours Only

Charlotte Tilbury's Pillow Talk lipstick might be the undisputed bestseller from the celebrity makeup artist's eponymous brand, but her fans have elected a new unofficial favorite: A 12-pan eyeshadow palette that is only shoppable for a limited time.
For the third year in a row, Charlotte Tilbury has dreamed up a new iteration of the Instant Eyeshadow Palette. For 2019, the highly coveted piece has been reimagined as Starry Eyes to Hypnotize, inspired by the mesmerizing colors of the night sky. To up the ante, you only have 24 hours — starting at 4:00 a.m. today — to shop it before it's gone. (According to the brand, last year’s palette racked up a waitlist of over 40,000 shoppers by the sale’s end.)
The palette retails for $75, and will be available exclusively on CharlotteTilbury.com. It's never too early to start planning your ultimate holiday party look, right?
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
