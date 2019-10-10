Target’s Halloween Decorations Are Here — These Are The Best Spooky-Chic Buys

Halloween is on the horizon, which might be hard to believe since summer hasn't quite slipped away. If you're ready to jump feet first into the spookiest of seasons like it's a pile of crisp, colorful fall leaves, you can go ahead and decorate your home with Halloween-themed pieces from Target.
Target has is currently selling Halloween decorations that range from incredibly cute to absolutely chilling. Ahead, you'll find our favorite affordable Halloween decorations that the store has to offer this year. Get ready to squeal with excitement — and maybe a little fear.
