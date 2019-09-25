When I Hit Menopause, I Found Salvation On Tinder

Within days I had over 3,000 right swipes. Like a slot machine addict in Vegas, I played Tinder for hours, often with my amused husband at my side. I focused on self-described 30-year-olds who looked like (and often were) models and athletes. I wasn’t shy — I messaged them first after we matched because why not? “Hi, I’m new here, you’re cute, how does this work?” And I hit the motherlode. Literally dozens of guys responded, their messages ranging from novel-length I want to do you and here’s how it’d go down scenarios, to Hi, you are very attractive, I’d love to meet you for coffee. Respectfully yours… I asked a sampling of these younger men if they were into older women and why. Yeah, definitely. Older women know what you want and that’s hot, was the basic response. Another common answer was: Married older women don’t want a commitment, they know what turns them on and know what turns men on because they’re experienced.