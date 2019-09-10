Taco Bell’s New Vegetarian Menu Is Fast Food Goals

Taco Bell is like that Taurus friend you can’t live without: She’s aggressive and set in her ways, she works hard and plays hard, and she definitely knows a thing or two about treating yourself. A weekend getaway? Taco Bell’s got your back. Do you need a new outfit? Taco Bell says buy a whole new wardrobe. Are you a vegetarian or simply want to chow down on some easy, inexpensive meat-free grub? Well, Taco Bell is introducing a vegetarian menu for you this week. And you can even have it delivered straight to your door.
Starting Thursday, September 12th, Taco Bell stores nationwide will have dedicated vegetarian boards that will feature Taco Bell’s American Vegetarian Association-certified menu items. Expect to find old favorites like the Bean Burrito and the 7-Layer Burrito posted up like mailboxes in this new section, along with two newcomers: the Black Bean Burrito Crunchwrap Supreme and the Black Bean Quesarito.
This special new menu will feature these four items, but the extended Taco Bell menu actually has a total of 13 AVA-certified items. The gag is: Taco Bell’s menu has always been low-key vegetarian, it just took a few more steps of asking for customizations. But now, they're making it as easy as possible to live the meat-free life.
Real Taco Bell fans are ride or dies. They’re married to Taco Bell and will stand by their boo until the bitter end. So, while you're planning your Taco Bell wedding and picking out your Taco Bell wedding dress and finding the perfect Taco Bell honeymoon getaway, rest easy knowing your Taco Bell-catered nuptials will have plenty of AVA-certified options.
