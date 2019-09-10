NYFW’s Latest Cool-Girl Hair Trend Is SO Easy To Copy

For many, New York Fashion Week can feel intimidating to follow, but you don't need to buy into the pomp and circumstance of it all to appreciate the wearable trends that spill off the streets and into the mainstream. In fact, while the biggest fashion houses are showcasing their spring/summer 2020 collections, we're finding some very appealing style inspiration perfect for fall in some of the coolest hair accessories seen at the shows.
The best part about this new street style fad is that it speaks to the best part of fashion: the creativity. However you feel fueled by accessories — with huge plastic barrettes, a silk scarf, or a bubble-ponytail laced with pearls — there's no sample-size stipulation or astronomical price tags, which, let's be honest, is the best kind of trend.
Check out the freshest hair accessory trends coming straight from the crowded sidewalks of The Big Apple.