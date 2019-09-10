Lili Reinhart Found It Harder To Real Cry Than Fake Vomit In Hustlers

Lili Reinhart: “I actually hadn't heard of the story before, so when I read the script, and then read the article, I was like, This is a perfect movie right here. Reading about Annabelle, I didn’t really envision anyone and I think it's better that way because I don't really like to create characters or play characters based off of someone else. I really just wanted to kind of hone in on her being so innocent — or, not innocent...that's ironic [Laughs] — but her just her being so young and naive. She's the baby of the group, and she is looking to Ramona and Destiny [Constance Wu's character] for guidance on what to do. It was fun to play a young girl who doesn't necessarily know what path she's on.”

