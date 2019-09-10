Story from Hair

The Best Natural Hair Moments From New York Fashion Week

aimee simeon
Photo: David Dee Delgado/Getty Images.
At one point in time, the beauty at New York Fashion Week was cookie-cutter: slicked-back ponytails, barely-there makeup, and a bit of Vaseline used to highlight models' cheekbones. Uniformity was prized above all else, meaning Black models often had their natural hair straightened or lengthened with extensions.
Thankfully, over the last few seasons, designers have stepped away from the idea that every model must look the same. More and more, the people walking the catwalk are wearing their natural hair, meaning more twist-outs, cornrows, and glorious Afros at New York Fashion Week.
Off the runway, attendees also wore their strands in protective styles and wash-and-gos, proving that natural hair is the best fashion accessory. From multi-colored box braids to bubble ponytails and beaded accessories, we rounded up some of our favorite natural hair moments at New York Fashion Week, ahead.
Advertisement
1 of 13
Photo: Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images.

The natural hairstyles were the crowning glory of Pyer Moss' gorgeous fashion presentation. For instance, this center-parted cornrow look with extra-large gold accents was the perfect complement to the bold prints and bright colors coming down the runway.
Related Stories
11 Eye-Catching Beauty Moments From Afropunk
30 Instagram-Worthy Hairstyles To Try In September
Red Is The Hottest Hair Color For Summer '19
2 of 13
The sleek straight-backs at Longchamp were the perfect mix of simple and sophisticated.
Advertisement
3 of 13
This twist-out and neon blue lipstick combo was one of our favorite looks from Chromat.
4 of 13
Summer might be on its way out, but this sunny wash-and-go makes a strong case for going brighter with your hair color this season.
5 of 13
High on our list of Chromat faves were these bubble ponytails done by lead stylist Justine Marjan.
6 of 13
When it's time to get box braids, waist-length is the longest we'd usually go. But after seeing these knee-grazing braids, we'd fully consider spending a few extra hours at the salon.
7 of 13
If you've been debating a big chop, screenshot this tapered cut from Seis Marjan to take to your stylist.
Advertisement
8 of 13
We're calling it: Caramel-colored coils will be everywhere this fall.
9 of 13
Multi-colored braids paired with forest green baby hairs were a match made in protective style heaven at Nicole Miller.
10 of 13
Bangs are so much cooler when braided and embellished with wooden beads.
11 of 13
Replicate this honey-colored topknot at home by tying your natural strands into a high bun and wrapping textured braiding hair around it.
12 of 13
What to do with a 4-day blowout when you don't want to put extra heat on your hair? Add two half-up topknots, like this look from Mrhua Mrshua.
13 of 13
Jumbo Bantu knots are the perfect transformative style. They're fuss-free and protective by day, and easily unravel into waves at night.
Advertisement

More from Hair

R29 Original Series