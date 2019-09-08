Did Caelynn & Dean’s Mexico Instas Just Spoil Bachelor In Paradise?

We still have one week of Bachelor in Paradise left, and Tuesday’s episode closed on a cliffhanger: will Caelynn Miller-Keyes stick it out in Paradise with Connor Saeli or will Dean Unglert, who swept back in after dumping Caelynn on her birthday, whisk her away in his van? Nothing goes unnoticed by Bachelor Nation, and Caelynn’s followers have wondered whether she may have spoiled the show’s finale on Instagram.
According to her five most recent posts, Caelynn is currently living it up in Mexico (“Paradise round two,” she wrote in one caption). But she’s not the only one: Dean has also been sharing photos from Mexico, and his comments have been inundated with questions about who’s behind the camera.
Unfortunately for Team Dean, it doesn’t look like he’s with Caelynn right now — at least, not physically. While Caelynn is in Sayulita, the Pacific coast village where Paradise is filmed, Dean has been exploring the Yucatán Peninsula, about 27 hours away and on the opposite coast. It also looks like he’s slowly but surely growing back the infamous ’stache.
However, Instagram is still full of clues that the two were traveling together after Paradise filming wrapped. Before the season started airing, Dean and Caelynn posted matching photos from Spain and, more recently, they were spotted together in California. Maybe Dean’s just taking a quick break to find himself in Tulum for a week? It definitely sounds like something he would do, especially after he promised Caelynn their relationship wouldn’t be “easy.”
There is one thing we know, though: Caelynn is much happier in Mexico right now than she was on Paradise, with Dean or Connor. “Mexico is much better the second time around,” she wrote. And after the drama-filled season she has had, who can blame her?
