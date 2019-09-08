Meghan Markle’s Denim U.S. Open Outfit Is On Sale Right Now

Meghan Markle is a fashion darling. She guest-edited the September issue of British Vogue, is designing a line of workwear for charity, and even convinced Anna Wintour to consider changing up her floral dress and indoor sunglasses routine. But the Duchess of Sussex also rocks affordable clothing and accessories, and is a noted J.Crew fan. She recently attended the U.S. Open to watch bestie Serena Williams compete, and her tennis outfit is making waves for the best reason — because it’s on sale.
Meghan wore a denim dress and light gray sweater jacket, both from J.Crew, reports Fashionista. The denim shirtdress features white contrast stitching and includes a belt, while the jacket fits breezily over the shoulder and is meant to be worn open. If you’re interested in copping the duchess’ style, the jacket retails for $148 and comes in a few colors. Unfortunately, the denim dress has sold out — likely due to the Meghan effect — but the brand has a similar belted denim dress left in stock. It’s $128, and you can score 40% off both those retail prices using the code SHOPMORE.
As for her necklace, it’s also affordable! The Daily Mail reports that her delicate dog tag necklace is a lovely reference to her family, Prince Harry and baby Archie, with an “H” and “A” embossed in the charms. It’s made by Mini Mini, and the dog tags are made of yellow 14-karat-gold and the tiniest diamond. You can also opt for white gold; both metal choices retail for $250. Extra individual Mini Mini dog tag pendants cost $145, and are available in yellow, white, and rose gold.
