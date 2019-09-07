The longtime best friends had a sisterhood moment on social media on Friday, when Gomez shared a screenshot of the titular track from Swift’s seventh album on her Instagram story.
Fittingly, Gomez drew a pink heart around the song’s title. “You’re just...unreal dude,” she wrote, in addition to tagging Swift. The lovefest kicked up a notch after Swift saw the post.
“I LOVE YOU SELENA,” Swift wrote after reposting the sentiment to her own Instagram story, along with a cute GIF of a kitten blowing a kiss.
Despite Gomez’s absence in Swift’s celeb-filled video for “You Need To Calm Down,” their friendship has remained solid over the years.
It began way back in 2008, when they were both dating Jonas Brothers. Swift was dating Joe, while Selena was dating Nick. In 2013, Gomez told The Herald Sun that they instantly clicked and quickly became "best friends."
"We met when she was 18. I was 15 or 16. She was so great to me,” Gomez said. “I learnt a lot from her. She's an amazing musician.”
If your friends don’t support you like Selena does, get new ones.
