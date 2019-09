Camila Cabello Admits “Señorita” Rekindled Her & Shawn Mendes

According to an interview Cabello did with Elle, the “will they, won’t they” first started with the song . Mendes first proposed collaborating on the song back when she was opening for Taylor Swift on her reputation World Tour. She didn’t want to do it...until she couldn’t get the song out of her head. Cabello went back to Mendes with a change of heart, but it turned out his had changed as well and he no longer wanted to do the song. Eight months went by before they both came to the conclusion that they should work together. Cabello and Mendes filmed the music video shortly after completing the song, and for anyone that has seen the behind-the-scenes clips on set, the connection they had was clear. Rumors of romance began to fly by July, and the two have been lighting up the stage and paparazzi photos ever since