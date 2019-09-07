Camila Cabello Admits “Señorita” Rekindled Her & Shawn Mendes

Turns out we have more to thank Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes’ song “Señorita” for than simply being a recurring favorite on our summer playlist. According to Cabello, if it weren’t for that song, they might not be together.
The two singers have known each other for several years and have been tossing around the idea of collaborating on a song for about as long. "I love him with all my heart and always have. We've known each other for a really long time...We've always been there for each other,” Cabello told E! News during a New York Fashion Week event. “I think we drifted because we weren't hanging out as much. It was fun to be able to reconnect and hang out again." It wasn’t until they decided to do “Señorita” that they were back in each other’s lives.
According to an interview Cabello did with Elle, the “will they, won’t they” first started with the song. Mendes first proposed collaborating on the song back when she was opening for Taylor Swift on her reputation World Tour. She didn’t want to do it...until she couldn’t get the song out of her head. Cabello went back to Mendes with a change of heart, but it turned out his had changed as well and he no longer wanted to do the song. Eight months went by before they both came to the conclusion that they should work together. Cabello and Mendes filmed the music video shortly after completing the song, and for anyone that has seen the behind-the-scenes clips on set, the connection they had was clear. Rumors of romance began to fly by July, and the two have been lighting up the stage and paparazzi photos ever since.
That being said, Cabello is intensely protective of their privacy. “I want to always feel like my love is between me and that person, and never belonging to anyone else,” she told Elle. “As much as I love my fans, and as much as I love people, I like to live my life as normally as possible. In a relationship, it makes me feel uncomfortable to invite everyone in on that.” In the same interview, Cabello revealed that this was the first time she had been in a relationship where she had fallen in love with the other person; however, it seems like that is about as much as she is willing to say on the matter.
