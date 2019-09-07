After six long weeks, the finale of Bachelor in Paradise is on the horizon. If you are wondering which couples stay together after Bachelor in Paradise, and if anyone is getting engaged this season, let this latest spoiler be a huge clue. Dylan Barbour basically confirmed that he and Hannah Goodwin will still be together once the cameras stop rolling.
In an exclusive sneak peek at next Monday and Tuesday’s episodes obtained by People, we see Barbour and Goodwin share a sweet moment that ends with those magical three little words being said.
“I’m thinking we’ll have a happy ending,” Goodwin says with a smile, before another clip plays of Barbour telling her he loves her.
Advertisement
Barbour doubled down on the declaration, going on Twitter to shout out his love once again.
“Hey I’m Dylan, I’m 25 years old from San Diego, California, and I’m in love,” he tweeted in response to the aforementioned People article.
Hey I’m Dylan, I’m 25 years old from San Diego, California, and I’m in love 🙇♂️ https://t.co/9bS5u128DS— Dylan Barbour (@therealDBcoop) September 6, 2019
What we don’t know yet is if Barbour put a ring on it. Will Neil Lane have a reason to bring his little case of diamonds to Mexico? Hmmmm.This isn’t the first time Barbour has basically spoiled the finale and made it clear that he and Goodwin are endgame.
Back in August during the season premiere, he tweeted Goodwin a GIF of Rashida Jones saying “all in,” along with, "Yo @hannahg11 head’s up.” This might not have been a huge deal if Goodwin hadn’t used those exact same words in episode 5 when she chose Barbour over Blake Horstmann. Therefore, the chances of that “happy ending” actually happening are pretty high, if Barbour’s tweet is any clue.
Odds are in Barbour and Goodwin’s favor just about as strongly as they’re against Blake, who is absolutely going home alone.
Advertisement