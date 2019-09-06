While such actions may raise a few eyebrows, one can at least understand why the new Las Encinas student would go so far for someone so dangerous. In the penultimate season 2 episode “86 Hours Missing,” Lu (Danna Poala) reveals Cayetana isn’t wealthy a Instagram influencer and her fundraiser isn’t for an international charity organization. Instead, Caye is actually the daughter of a domestic worker and she was using the party to get money from rich people to pay her family’s bills. Polo is the one who saves Caye after Las Encinas expels her for the scandal. Not only does Polo get Cayetana re-enrolled at school during the first half of the finale, but he also gives her mom a small fortune to cover their debts for some time.

