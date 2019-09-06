RZA was eventually acquitted and has said that moment changed him forever. “I had a chance to get off that path of hell,” he told the paper. “My moms seen it and she just told me, this is my second chance. I don't really smile a lot, I don't smile in none of my pictures or whatever, but I had a smile on my face that was stuck for at least about 10 hours. The joy of walking out of that situation, and the understanding that, you know what, this is a second chance — I took heed to it. I made that second chance count.”