While it’s only been two years since the first IT movie for viewers, 27 years have passed for the Losers Club in IT Chapter Two. The plot of the movie revolves around the fact that after surviving Pennywise the Dancing Clown back in 1988, now, almost three decades later, the Losers Club reunites to fight him again. He emerges every 27 years to terrorize the town of Derry, Maine and while you think this kind of murder-spree would get written down in a datebook, for some reason the adult Losers can’t remember what Pennywise did to them as kids. Have they simply repressed their traumatic memories, or is something else at play?
At the end of 2017's IT, young Beverly (Sophia Lillis) reveals to the rest of the Losers Club kids — Bill Denbrough (Jaeden Martell), Eddie Kaspbrak (Jack Dylan Grazer), Richie Tozier (Finn Wolfhard), Stanley Uris (Wyatt Olef), Ben Hanscom (Jeremy Ray Taylor), and Mike (Chosen Jacobs) — that while she was possessed by Pennywise she had a vision that as adults they’d all come back together and fight him again. They then promise, via a blood oath, to come back and fight him again should he return. This is what happens in the book, too (including a very controversial group sex scene, that was thankfully cut from the movie). The group defeats Pennywise and agrees to return should anything happen in the future.
But then, they all go their separate ways, both in the movie and the book. The kids slowly start to grow up and begin to drift apart. They also forget what happened between them and Pennywise that one summer — except for Mike (Isaiah Mustafa), who’s stayed behind in Derry and is the new librarian. When weird things in town start happening again, he calls up his former Losers one by one and explains what’s happening, hoping that they’ll return to their hometown. He’s also got to jog their memory a little bit when it comes to why these things are happening because of this mysteriously strong memory loss over the years.
But if you’re wondering why the adults can’t remember Pennywise and how IT tormented them, you're not going to get a solid answer: that’s where the fan theories come in. In the novel, Stephen King never really fully elaborates on the why behind it all, which has led many to speculate on their own as to why the memories are gone. And honestly, Reddit users will do a much better explaining it than I ever could, as one redditor, YouArePostHuman writes, the kids “simply forgot. Part of the hold that IT has on Derry lies in it’s [sic] ability to sort of make people ignorant of what’s going on, and that includes making people forget all of the atrocities that IT commits. In the novel, Mike never forgets because he never leaves, and when he calls all the Losers to tell them that IT is back, they all slowly start to regain their memories.”
It’s also speculated, this time by redditor rsauchuk, that IT actually causes the Losers to lose their memories, and “forgetting Derry is a ‘reward’ from the ‘other’ for their efforts in confronting IT. This ‘other’ also gives the Losers success in life for the same reason.” This “other” isn’t actually a factor in the movies but it’s a huge part of the book, and the easiest way to describe the “other” is “the superior being in the Macroverse,” (and it includes a lot of turtle imagery) which is probably why it’s not in the movie because how do you explain that?
So the easiest explanation is probably to say that the adult Losers have repressed memories regarding a terrifying clown, but this trauma is about to hit them like a brick wall as they all come back to Derry.
