As the hair and makeup designer for seasons one and two (and an Emmy winner for her work on the first episode), Anne "Nosh" Oldham helped establish the signature looks for the main characters, defining their different eras and classes. Now, she's reprised her role for the feature film to help usher in a new, slightly more modern age for the beloved residents of Downton. "What we wanted to do is sharpen everything to make it look really polished and great for the big screen," she says. "What we didn't want to do is get too far away from the people that everybody loves so dearly. Nobody could be unrecognizably different — so we just pushed everything up a notch."