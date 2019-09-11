Suns out, buns out! Bachelor in Paradise is back, baby. The wacky second cousin of the Bachelor Nation franchises is back for the sixth season of engagements, awkward moments, and beachfront views. If you’ve been watching the drama happen between Blake, Caelynn, Hannah G, Tayshia, and Kristina, you probably already know this is, actually, the most dramatic season ever (it’s fine if you say it this time, Chris Harrison). But what you may not know is exactly how old the contestants getting into the seriously messy drama are.
You can find love at any age, and the Bachelor in Paradise cast is here to show us you can find drama at any age as well — and some of the most dramatic characters this season are not the 20-somethings. Those 30-somethings can rock a scandal on the beach just as well.
Ahead, get the scoop on how old your favorite (and least favorite) BiP contestants are. Can you guess who’s the oldest, who’s the baby, and who just straight up isn’t acting their age?