Game of Thrones is gone, but it’s not forgotten. Rather, the glory of everyone’s favorite polarizing HBO drama is only on the rise as the 2019 Emmys, airing Sunday, September 22, loom ahead. Now that the 2019 Emmy nominations have been announced, we can see the full scope of what our favorite GoT stars have ahead following its much-debated series finale.
Was Kit Harrington nominated for stumbling through the mess of two major wars as Jon Snow? Were Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams given some love for two outstanding performances in “The Long Night?” Or is there a chance Emilia Clarke will win gold for television’s most intense descent into darkness?
These are the Thrones fan favorites who got Emmy nods, and which awards they’ll be competing for. Plus, you’ll learn the shocking number of other Game of Thrones actors who also got nominated. It's official: GoT star is about to go up against GoT star. This is about to make the battle between Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) look like nothing.
Kit Harington as Jon Snow — Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series
Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen — Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series
Alfie Allen as Theon Greyjoy — Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister — Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series
Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister — Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series
Gwendoline Christie as Brienne of Tarth — Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series
Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister — Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series
Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark — Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series
Maisie Williams as Arya Stark — Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series
Carice van Houten as Melisandre — Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series
And, although Game of Thrones' creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have become enemy No. 1 in the fandom following controversial series finale “The Iron Throne,” that doesn't mean the Television Academy didn't see fit to allow the duo into the Emmy's race. Yes, Benioff and Weiss may also take hold a little gold man on September 22, as will Thrones as a whole. Here's the proof:
David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, “The Iron Throne” — Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series
Game of Thrones — Outstanding Drama Series
Until Emmy night is over, it seems our watch hasn't exactly ended.
