Jordyn Woods & Tristan Thompson Had Pre-Existing "Situations," Larsa Pippen Claims

Kylie Jenner was floored by the allegations that her best friend Jordyn Woods had hooked up with Tristan Thompson behind Khloé Kardashian's back, but according to longtime family friend Larsa Pippen, one member of the Keeping Up With the Kardashian clan wasn't quite as surprised.
In a new interview with podcast Hollywood Unlocked [UNCENSORED], Pippen told host Jason Lee — who first broke the Woods/Thompson scandal via his website Hollywood Unlocked — that Kourtney had seen behavior between Thompson and Woods that allowed her to easily buy into the idea that the two could have hooked up at a house party.
"We called Kourtney and Kourtney was like, ‘Yeah, I believe it,'" said Pippen of when she called the family to inform them of Lee's story.
Pippen then added that the reason Kourtney believed the story was true was because "[there] were other situations where [Jordyn and Tristan] were in the same room together and it was like, a weird feeling. And Kourtney was in that room."
This isn't the first time that Pippen, a former cast member of The Real Housewives of Miami, has spoken out about the Woods/Thompson scandal. When the news initially broke, Pippen took to the Instagram comments of Hollywood Unlocked to share support for her friend. In February, Pippen told a paparazzo for TMZ that Woods "better be" moving out of Kylie Jenner's guest house following the ordeal.
As for Woods, she pled her case on Red Table Talk shortly after the news of her alleged encounter with Thompson broke. Woods insisted that contrary to belief, she did not sleep with Thompson, and that the only thing that occurred between them was a brief kiss on Woods' way out of the party.
"We're all dancing and we're all drinking...I'm not thinking I shouldn't be here. And that's my first step where I went wrong," Woods explained on Jada Pinkett Smith's talk show. "How I would feel if someone close to me is hanging out at my ex's house or the father of my child...I didn't think about that, and that's the first part of the problem."
These days, Woods is moving on with new career opportunities (like her first acting job on Grown-ish), and Khloé is focused on being a mom to baby True. Whether a real friendship can be rebuilt between Woods and the Kardashian clan remains to be seen, however, Woods was fine with the Kardashians speaking out on their side of the story on the finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.
"Everyone has their truth and their story, so you just go with it," Woods told Entertainment Tonight. "Everyone has the right to speak their truth."
Let's hope Woods' "everyone" includes Pippen.
