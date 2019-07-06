Meghan & Harry Share Archie’s Christening Pics & What They Didn't Reveal Is Fascinating

The Duke and Duchess of Essex are celebrating baby Archie’s christening by dropping a few new photos on Instagram. But, what they aren’t telling us is pretty fascinating.
The first photo was a group shot of the happy parents, joined by grandmother Doria Ragland, and aunt and uncle Prince William and Kate Middleton. Prince Charles and wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and Princess Diana’s sisters Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes were also in the group photo, according to People.
The second photo featured a closeup of the happy couple and a sleepy Archie.
This morning, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was christened in the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle at an intimate service officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are so happy to share the joy of this day with members of the public who have been incredibly supportive since the birth of their son. They thank you for your kindness in welcoming their first born and celebrating this special moment. Their Royal Highnesses feel fortunate to have enjoyed this day with family and the godparents of Archie. Their son, Archie, was baptised wearing the handmade replica of the royal christening gown which has been worn by royal infants for the last 11 years. The original Royal Christening Robe, made of fine Honiton lace lined with white satin, was commissioned by Queen Victoria in 1841 and first worn by her eldest daughter. It was subsequently worn for generations of Royal christenings, including The Queen, her children and her grandchildren until 2004, when The Queen commissioned this handmade replica, in order for the fragile historic outfit to be preserved, and for the tradition to continue. Photo credit: Chris Allerton ©️SussexRoyal
“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are so happy to share the joy of this day with members of the public who have been incredibly supportive since the birth of their son. They thank you for your kindness in welcoming their first born and celebrating this special moment,” reads the caption on the post.
While the couple shared two photos from the event, other details about the baptism remain a mystery. The Royal Family did not reveal the official godparents of baby Archie, and the couple broke with tradition by holding a private ceremony where only photos taken by their wedding photographer Chris Allerton will be released, Vanity Fair reports.
In the past, Prince William and Kate Middleton had allowed TV cameras to capture their arrival at the church for their baby’s christening, and Prince Harry himself was filmed in a TV special with parents Prince Charles and Princess Diana prior to the ceremony. It would seem that the Duke and Duchess Essex are ushering in a more private era for the Royal families.
Though the event did include 25 of the family’s closest friends and family, curiously missing was the Queen, and one of Meghan Markle’s best friends, Serena Williams. Though Williams is in town for Wimbledon, she could not get away for the baptism, reports People. As for the Queen, she was unfortunately already scheduled for a trip to Sandringham, according to Elle. Also missing? Kate and Will’s three kids, who sat the ceremony out.
Meghan and Prince Harry certainly do things their own way — and this event was no exception.
