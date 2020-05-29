Dive Into The Best Summer Movies On Netflix

Is actual summer ever as fun as movie summer? Take the recent Netflix movie The Last Summer, created as an ode to the idea of summer. Griffin (K.J. Apa), one of the movie's many teens, opens the movie with a deep monologue about, ya know, vacation: "Summer break. 72 days. One last chance to act on all crushes. Make a few stupid decisions. And go all in. Cause what's there to lose, right?"
Technically, The Last Summer is a movie of 10 interlocking stories about recent high school graduates. But as Griffin's very earnest speech shows so well, it's really a movie about summer — and what summer means to an 18-year-old. As every teen movie ever has taught told us, summer is when stuff happens.
While The Last Summer is the only movie on Netflix algorithmically derived to be the Ultimate Teen Summer Movie, it's among friends. There's an abundance of "summer movies" streaming on Netflix. When the sun starts to fade at 9 p.m., make some popcorn and watch a movie about the summer you're having (or the summer you wish you were having).