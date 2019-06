It’s not hard to hope Luca and Tabitha get together because of their undeniable chemistry and the fact that Tabitha spends most of the season in a relationship with her abusive boyfriend Brady (Brandon Butler). But it’s also difficult to ignore the fact that Luca doesn’t share a lot of information about himself. He speaks once at a Shoplifters Anonymous meeting about how he started stealing, but he doesn’t provide much detail. He also has to be over 21 because he serves drinks at a bar in a nightclub, but Trinkets never explicitly says how old Luca is . His age is pretty alarming considering Tabitha is only 16 when they meet and share their first kiss. She turns 17 in episode four but the age of consent in Oregon is 18 (there is a three year rule, however, that allows an adult to date a minor if they're within three years of the adult's age and give their own consent, which could apply if Luca is 20).