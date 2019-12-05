Shopping for your dad can either be really easy... or really hard. If you ask what he wants to see under the tree, he'll probably tell you he doesn't want anything or that he already has everything he needs. Well, in the spirit of giving, 'tis the season to treat the most important man in your life to a little self-care — a step up from the default dad present of a Home Depot gift card.
Since you probably can't convince your dad to spend an entire Sunday in a spa, the next-best present would be to upgrade his grooming routine as we enter 2020. Whether your dad maintains his beard better than Jon Snow or doesn't know the difference between shampoo and body wash, there's an ultra-giftable holiday kit with his name on it.
Ahead, ten grooming gift sets to get your dad this holiday season.
