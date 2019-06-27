This Is What Pride Parades Around The World Look Like

It’s the best and brightest month of the year. It's LGBTQ+ Pride Month. It’s time to hit a parade — break out the rainbow flag temporary tattoos, colorful garb, and, if you’re anything like me, multi-colored, eco-friendly glitter. In recent years, the LGBTQ+ population has made some serious strides worth celebrating. In 2015, the U.S. legalized same sex marriage, and this year Taiwan did the same. But no matter how far we’ve come, we still have a long way to go on both a national and global level. As it stands, 70 countries across continents criminalize same-sex sexual activity, as International Gay and Lesbian Aquatics Association World reports.
With that said, there are plenty of places in the world that celebrate pride with parades where people can be who they are and celebrate the LGBTQ+ community. This year, it's World Pride in New York City, and four million people are expected to come into the city for parades, performances, and other amazing events. World Pride commemorates the 50th anniversary of the protests at the Stonewall Inn. In June of 1969, patrons and employees at the Stonewall galvanized against the common police raids at LGBTQ+ friendly bars. On June 28, police attempted to arrest and badger people at Stonewall — including trans women of color. But they resisted. Four nights of riots ensued, Vox reports. A year later, the Christopher Street Liberation Day Umbrella Committee put on the first ever Pride March.
The tradition of marching has continued throughout the years, despite discrimination and backlash from governments around the world. This Sunday, June 30, millions will march for World Pride in New York City. But it's not the only important march that's happened this Pride Month. Around the world, there have already been important and inclusive parades this month. Here are just a few moments from Pride Parades across the globe.
View this post on Instagram
❤️🧡💛💚💙💜 HAPPY PRIDE MONTH! 🌈KRISS DU CECILE🌈 krissducecile #pride #orgullo #ladelrostro #yoquedoblanca #rainbow #lgbtt #caborojo #boqueron #gaypride #paradagaydeboqueron #instagay #porquecuandoelrostroeestaesta #paradagay #followme #photooftheday #puertorico #likeforlikes #pridepuertorico #puertoricandrag #pestañas #dragqueen #gay #puertoricogaypride #puertoricanqueen #likeforlike #rpdr #dragqueensofinstagram #dragqueensoftheworld
View this post on Instagram
ShanghaiPRIDE, o Festival de Cinema sem fins lucrativos que celebra conteúdo LGBTQ e é desaprovado pelos censores chineses, foi realizado entre os dias 8 a 16 de junho, exibiu mais de 60 filmes -30 curtas, ao longo de uma semana para cerca de 80 pessoas por exibição. Embora o festival tenha sido autorizado a continuar em seu 11º ano sem ser incomodado pelas autoridades, há sempre a possibilidade das circunstâncias mudarem sem aviso. Nos últimos anos, o maior festival de Xangai mostrou alguns filmes LGBTQ, incluindo “Love, Simon” e o “Close-Knit” do Japão, o primeiro filme mainstream do país sobre uma mulher transgênero. Este ano, devido a proximidade do 70º aniversário da fundação da República Popular da China há maior sensibilidade e censura mais forte. #pride #shanghaipride #cinema #movie #softpower
