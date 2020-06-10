11 Bold, Bright Rainbow Manicures To Celebrate Pride

June is Pride Month, and there are so many ways to show yours — including wearing rainbow from head to toe or even just across your fingernails. The history of the Pride flag dates back to the late '70s when gay activist Gilbert Baker designed a bright, positive symbol of universal love and support for the LGBTQ+ community.
Back then, the flag also included pink and turquoise; it wasn't until 1979, when pink dye was found to be too expensive and turquoise got cut after the committee organizing the 1979 Gay Freedom Day Parade wanted to split the colors evenly to fly the flag in two halves, that it became the iconic ROYGBV we recognize today. Of course, given the current state of the world, Pride month looks a little different in 2020 — with no IRL parades — but that doesn't mean you can't still show your support with your favorite rainbow outfit and matching mani.
From the extra sparkles, ombré glitter, and gel press-ons to a more subtle multicolored take on the French tip, scroll through to find the perfect manicure to show your Pride this month.