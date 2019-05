It seems unlikely Hannah will let the haters get to her. In the preview following “Week 2,” we see Hannah exploring “physical relationships” with even more men . In one scene, she rolls around in bed with Connor Saeli. In the next moment, she grabs a handful of Tyler Cameron’s shorts-clad butt. “That is what mama needs today,” Hannah says in a confessional. Can we be sure she is definitely talking about Tyler’s booty? No, but considering how things are progressing, it seems pretty likely. Then, in the sexiest shot of the trailer, one of the guys picks Hannah up, pushes her up against a wall, and she responds by wrapping her legs around him. Hannah is not playing around.