Jean Brownhill Isn't Afraid To Joke About Being The Only Woman In The Room

What do you think the definition of self-made is, as it pertains to you?

I’ve recently started a gratitude practice...the idea of saying I’m “self-made” feels like it goes against the very notion of appreciating the incredible work of others who’ve come before us. So while I don’t exactly feel like I’m “self-made,” however, I’ve worked extremely hard to get here. I got my first job at the age of 13 washing dishes at the Bayou BBQ & Grill in my hometown. As I remember it, there wasn’t hot water and there was a seemingly endless pile of dirty pots, especially on Saturday nights. I’ve pretty much had a job (or several jobs) ever since. When I first launched Sweeten, I was regularly putting in 15-hour days. I know how to work hard, but I also know that it takes more than just that, so I’m also grateful.