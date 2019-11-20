Chip & Joanna Gaines’ New Coffee Shop Is Officially Open

Update: As always, Chip and Joanna Gaines made quick work of their most recent project. Yesterday, eight months after breaking ground on the construction site, the couple officially opened Magnolia Press, their brand new Waco, Texas coffee shop.
Joanna shared news of the shop's grand opening in an Instagram post yesterday. Accompanying photos of the shop's exterior and interior adorned with gold and white balloons, she wrote, "Happy Grand Opening @magnoliapress! If you're a local or just visiting, be sure and stop by and try a few of my favorites... the 1905 coffee, magnolia press chocolate cake, and the artichoke croissant! #icallthatlunch."
Advertisement
According to the coffee shop's official website, the Gaines family chose to open Magnolia Press because "there’s a familiar and worthwhile pause waiting for us in a good cup of coffee." They want their new spot to be "a cozy and inspiring shop where life resounds and community is created." Of course, Chip and Joanna — perhaps more than most people — know that some days are just way too busy for a coffee break. That's why they built a walk-up window located on the back patio of Magnolia Press. There, customers can get coffee and treats on-the-go.
This story was originally published on February 20, 2019.
In 2017, Chip and Joanna Gaines announced that they were wrapping up filming their HGTV series Fixer Upper for good in order to spend more time with their kids. Despite them no longer being on the silver screen, the couple has not slowed down when it comes their businesses. Yesterday, the Waco Tribune-Harold broke the news that the Gaines' have set their sights on another new venture. Next, they're opening a coffee shop in downtown Waco.
John Marsicano, a publicist for Magnolia, Chip and Joanna Gaines' brand, confirmed news of their forthcoming coffee shop in an email to Refinery29 this morning. "Magnolia will break ground on its newest project, a coffee shop, in early March," Marsicano explained.
The Gaines already have experience in the restaurant industry, having opened a Waco breakfast spot called Magnolia Table in the early months of 2018. Perhaps the new coffee shop will borrow menu items from Magnolia Table since there are plans to serve more than just coffee. "With tentative plans to open its doors before the end of the year, the coffee shop will include a full-service coffee bar, fresh-baked pastries, and an assortment of hot teas, among other menu offerings," Marsicano shared.
The publicist also revealed that more details about the coffee shop, including its official name, will be announced "soon." For now, our bets are on "Magnolia Coffee."
Advertisement