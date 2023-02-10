Despite what others may say, there's truly only one genre of movies that's worth watching again, and again, and again – and that's romances. In real life, a person can't fall in love on demand (as much as we sometimes might wish they were able to). But we can press play and watch two of our favorite characters fall madly in love whenever we want.
Since the time of Jack and Rose's Titanic courtship (and the controversial door debate), romantic films have evolved and
Behold, a strong sampling of cinema's moving, epic romances that you'll want to remember. Not all of them end well – but they all end beautifully.