Take The Tie-Dye Trend To Another Level With Your Nails

Tie-dye has essentially become the official DIY uniform of this spring and summer, with "tie-dye at home" searches going up 462% on Pinterest. But what if you want to keep the throwback trend going strong without soaking another batch of Hanes t-shirts in the bathtub? That's simple: Make like Kylie Jenner and Gigi Hadid and translate the pattern into nail art form.
The process here requires a little more finesse than vats of dye and rubber bands. Artists are recreating the effect by carefully painting polish onto the nail in individual swirls, then pulling a striping brush through the center before the polish dries to create the spiral effect. Tie-dye has always been about that imperfect homespun finish, so if you can't quite nail it, no stress — it's all groovy, baby.