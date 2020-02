What Real Women Think You Should Spend On Valentine's Day

According to the National Retail Federation , U.S. consumers spent an average of $143.56 on Valentine's Day last year. Meanwhile, the number of adults celebrating the holiday is actually declining . In 2009, 72% of adults between 18 and 34 observed Valentine's Day. As of 2017, a little more than half of those under 55 planned to celebrate. Many of these people felt that the holiday was overly commercialized.