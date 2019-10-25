Everyone Who's Running For President In 2020 — & Who Has Dropped Out

The 2020 presidential election is just over a year away — and candidates are busy rolling out platforms and preparing for debates.
There are more women in the race than ever before, which is both exciting to watch and inevitably means sexist coverage of the presidential hopefuls.
All candidates are eager to beat a historically unpopular president — who reportedly raised $105 million for his reelection campaign in the second quarter of 2019. Ahead, a list of the current Democratic contenders. We're also tracking who has dropped out of the race.
We will update this story as more information becomes available.