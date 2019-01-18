Cheating, Stalking & Obsessing: I Was Joe In You

By the time I was entering my final year at college, it was becoming apparent that he really was seeing her secretly. Like Joe did with Beck, I made excuses for him, and gave him tests and opportunities to convince me that our love would supersede all of these “distractions.” He failed them all. Yet, instead of walking away, I chased him. Both figuratively and literally, I chased him. I once waited outside of his house in my car, while she came over to study with him. I knew he would have to take her home, and wanted to see how they would interact with each other when they thought they were alone. When they left, I chased them through the streets of his neighborhood, even running a red light. I keyed his car once, engraving the word “Liar” in the driver's door. He never mentioned it, just quietly had it fixed that day. I even once let myself into his house when I heard he was at home alone with the girl. I knew how to work their lock without a key. When my calm confrontation turned into a fit of crying, he called a friend of ours to come get me. I committed so many extreme acts that I look back now and shake my head.